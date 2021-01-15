Berlinale Details 2021 EFM Plans & Unveils Co-Pro Market Line-Up

The Berlin International Film Festival’s European Film Market (EFM) has confirmed details for how its online incarnation will work March 1-5.
As Deadline revealed, Dennis Ruh took the reins at the EFM in September 2020 and faces an unconventional first edition.
“International sales agents have filled their lineups for the start of the year and have an attractive variety of films on offer. Many films are also currently in production and ready for pre-sales. We want the digital EFM in 2021 to be an impulse for a new beginning in the international film industry,” said Ruh today. “Since the EFM is an integral part of an international convention calendar, and therefore part of an economic system that includes events such as the Marché du Film in Cannes and the American Film Market in Los Angeles, a later date is not an option.”
The EFM will condense the industry sessions from its various segments including the Series Market and the Producers Hub into one program, EFM Industry Sessions, which will be live streamed across the market’s five days and then available on demand. The full line-up will be announced in February.
Market screenings will also include presentations of films from the festival’s main selection, the fest said today. Online market screenings will be available within a 120-minute time window after the designated start time, which will be set to a participant’s timezone to avoid the need for people to tune in at unsociable hours.
EFM badges will cost €89 until January 31, when they go up to €134.
This year’s Berlinale Co-Production Market has also unveiled its selection of 35 features, the full list is below:
Left Over (Director: Yeşim Ustaoğlu), +90 Film Production & Ustaoğlu Film, Turkey
Wild Encounters (Director: Sarah Arnold), 5à7 Films, France
Sea Sparkle (Director: Domien Huyghe), A Private View, Belgium
Shine of the Sun (Director: Jan Komasa), Aurum Film, Poland
Matria (Director: Álvaro Gago), Avalon P.C. & Ringo Media, Spain
Handling the Undead (Director: Thea Hvistendahl), Einar Film, Norway
Land of Savages (Director: Fernando Guzzoni), Fabula, Chile
We Are All Strangers (Director: Anthony Chen), Giraffe Pictures, Singapore
The Business Women’s Club (Director: Anna Muylaert), Glaz Entretenimento & África Filmes, Brazil
My Soul Startled (Director: Syllas Tzoumerkas), Homemade Films, Greece
Who killed Narciso? (Director: Marcelo Martinessi), La Babosa Cine, Paraguay
Pussy Project (Director: Nora El Hourch), Manny Films, France
Holly (Director: Fien Troch), Prime Time, Belgium
Puan (Directors: María Alché & Benjamín Naishtat), Pucará Cine & Pasto, Argentina
Lava (Director: Youjia Qu), Rediance & Notation Film, China
Four Little Adults (Director: Selma Vilhunen), Tuffi Films, Finland
Matias (Directors: Filipe Matzembacher & Marcio Reolon), Vulcana Cinema & Avante Filmes, Brazil
Maysoon (Director: Nancy Biniadaki), Watchmen Productions, Germany
Milk Teeth (Director: Sophia Bösch), Weydemann Bros., Germany
“Berlinale Directors“ Projects:
Two Peas in a Pod (Director: Elite Zexer), 2-Team Productions, Israel
Vic & Doc & Duke Go To The Store (Director: Bruce McDonald), BrancSeater Productions & Shadow Shows, Canada
England Made Me (Director: Måns Månsson), Fasad Production, Sweden
The Oblivion Theory (Director: Annemarie Jacir), Incognito Films, France & One Two Films, Germany
The Woman From the Sunken Island (Director: Alanté Kavaïté), Les Films d’Antoine, France
“Rotterdam-Berlinale Express“:
Kabul Jan (Director: Shahrbanoo Sadat), Adomeit Film, Germany & Denmark & Wolf Pictures, Afghanistan
“Talent Project Market“ – Projects and Producer Talents
(in alphabetical order of the production companies):
Tropical Gothic (Director: Isabel Sandoval), 7107 Entertainment (Producer: Carlo Velayo), USA
Oasis of Now (Director: Chia Chee Sum), Afternoon Pictures (Producer: Yve Vonn Lee), Malaysia
Fallen (Director: Damian Sainz Edwards), Autonauta Films (Producer: Viana Mylena González Delgado), Cuba
6th Finger (Director: Sheron Dayoc), Daluyong Studios (Producer: Alemberg Ang), Philippines
Glory B (Director: Konstantinos Antonopoulos), Faliro House Productions (Producer: Fani Skartouli), Greece
The Turtles (Director: Belén Funes), Oberon Media (Producer: Alba Bosch Duran), Spain
Mshki (Director: Diako Yazdani), Paraíso Production (Producer: Camille Genaud, France
Learning to Breathe Under Water (Director: Rebekah Fortune), Shudder Films (Producer: Jack Tarling), United Kingdom
Viva la Vida (Director: Ulla Heikkilä), Tekele Productions (Producer: Marja Pihlaja), Finland
Sleepless City (Director: Guillermo García López), Turanga Films (Producer: Lina Badenes), Spain
