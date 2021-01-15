Berlinale Details 2021 EFM Plans & Unveils Co-Pro Market Line-Up

The Berlin International Film Festival’s European Film Market (EFM) has confirmed details for how its online incarnation will work March 1-5.

As Deadline revealed, Dennis Ruh took the reins at the EFM in September 2020 and faces an unconventional first edition.

“International sales agents have filled their lineups for the start of the year and have an attractive variety of films on offer. Many films are also currently in production and ready for pre-sales. We want the digital EFM in 2021 to be an impulse for a new beginning in the international film industry,” said Ruh today. “Since the EFM is an integral part of an international convention calendar, and therefore part of an economic system that includes events such as the Marché du Film in Cannes and the American Film Market in Los Angeles, a later date is not an option.”

The EFM will condense the industry sessions from its various segments including the Series Market and the Producers Hub into one program, EFM Industry Sessions, which will be live streamed across the market’s five days and then available on demand. The full line-up will be announced in February.

Market screenings will also include presentations of films from the festival’s main selection, the fest said today. Online market screenings will be available within a 120-minute time window after the designated start time, which will be set to a participant’s timezone to avoid the need for people to tune in at unsociable hours.

EFM badges will cost €89 until January 31, when they go up to €134.

This year’s Berlinale Co-Production Market has also unveiled its selection of 35 features, the full list is below:

Left Over (Director: Yeşim Ustaoğlu), +90 Film Production & Ustaoğlu Film, Turkey

Wild Encounters (Director: Sarah Arnold), 5à7 Films, France

Sea Sparkle (Director: Domien Huyghe), A Private View, Belgium

Shine of the Sun (Director: Jan Komasa), Aurum Film, Poland

Matria (Director: Álvaro Gago), Avalon P.C. & Ringo Media, Spain

Handling the Undead (Director: Thea Hvistendahl), Einar Film, Norway

Land of Savages (Director: Fernando Guzzoni), Fabula, Chile

We Are All Strangers (Director: Anthony Chen), Giraffe Pictures, Singapore

The Business Women’s Club (Director: Anna Muylaert), Glaz Entretenimento & África Filmes, Brazil

My Soul Startled (Director: Syllas Tzoumerkas), Homemade Films, Greece

Who killed Narciso? (Director: Marcelo Martinessi), La Babosa Cine, Paraguay

Pussy Project (Director: Nora El Hourch), Manny Films, France

Holly (Director: Fien Troch), Prime Time, Belgium

Puan (Directors: María Alché & Benjamín Naishtat), Pucará Cine & Pasto, Argentina

Lava (Director: Youjia Qu), Rediance & Notation Film, China

Four Little Adults (Director: Selma Vilhunen), Tuffi Films, Finland

Matias (Directors: Filipe Matzembacher & Marcio Reolon), Vulcana Cinema & Avante Filmes, Brazil

Maysoon (Director: Nancy Biniadaki), Watchmen Productions, Germany

Milk Teeth (Director: Sophia Bösch), Weydemann Bros., Germany

“Berlinale Directors“ Projects:

Two Peas in a Pod (Director: Elite Zexer), 2-Team Productions, Israel

Vic & Doc & Duke Go To The Store (Director: Bruce McDonald), BrancSeater Productions & Shadow Shows, Canada

England Made Me (Director: Måns Månsson), Fasad Production, Sweden

The Oblivion Theory (Director: Annemarie Jacir), Incognito Films, France & One Two Films, Germany

The Woman From the Sunken Island (Director: Alanté Kavaïté), Les Films d’Antoine, France

“Rotterdam-Berlinale Express“:

Kabul Jan (Director: Shahrbanoo Sadat), Adomeit Film, Germany & Denmark & Wolf Pictures, Afghanistan

“Talent Project Market“ – Projects and Producer Talents

(in alphabetical order of the production companies):

Tropical Gothic (Director: Isabel Sandoval), 7107 Entertainment (Producer: Carlo Velayo), USA

Oasis of Now (Director: Chia Chee Sum), Afternoon Pictures (Producer: Yve Vonn Lee), Malaysia

Fallen (Director: Damian Sainz Edwards), Autonauta Films (Producer: Viana Mylena González Delgado), Cuba

6th Finger (Director: Sheron Dayoc), Daluyong Studios (Producer: Alemberg Ang), Philippines

Glory B (Director: Konstantinos Antonopoulos), Faliro House Productions (Producer: Fani Skartouli), Greece

The Turtles (Director: Belén Funes), Oberon Media (Producer: Alba Bosch Duran), Spain

Mshki (Director: Diako Yazdani), Paraíso Production (Producer: Camille Genaud, France

Learning to Breathe Under Water (Director: Rebekah Fortune), Shudder Films (Producer: Jack Tarling), United Kingdom

Viva la Vida (Director: Ulla Heikkilä), Tekele Productions (Producer: Marja Pihlaja), Finland

Sleepless City (Director: Guillermo García López), Turanga Films (Producer: Lina Badenes), Spain