Bella Thorne And Manager Thor Bradwell Form Content X, Social Media Influencer Agency

A new content management company targeting social media influencers is being formed by actress Bella Thorne and longtime manager Thor Bradwell.

Content X will manage social media influencers and their social media accounts with the goal of building profitable profiles. It will also provide expertise in navigating the ever-changing social media universe.

The venture will see Bradwell act as the creative director in charge of all content. Talent manager Tamara Thorne and Michael Cohen will act as co-heads of development.

The 23-year-old Thorne has actively leveraged social media, including the adult content site OnlyFans.com, which she crashed last summer.

The announcement called Thorne “a rising mogul. Everything she touches is successful, from being a bestselling author and entrepreneur.” It went on to state that Thorne was an early adopter of social media and built successful platforms.

“I’m excited to create Content X for this generation’s young creative forces and their social medium platforms.,” Thorne said in the statement. “Content X will also specialize in identifying young writers, directors, etc. on social media to give them a platform to develop their skills, etc.”

Thorne has been active during the pandemic. Her movie, Infamous was the first movie during quarantine to be released in drive-in theaters as well as VOD, and the film opened as the #1 theatrical release. Thorne recently shot the indie film Habit from the producer of Mudbound, and is set to star in director Mitzi Peirone’s post-apocalyptic thriller The Uncanny. She will also star opposite Oscar winner Melissa Leo in the thriller, Measure of Revenge (TBD 2021).

She recently wrapped the indie teen movie Times Up, which she stars in with her real-life love, musician, Benjamin Mascolo (TBD 2021).