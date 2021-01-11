Beau Willimon Adapting Hasbro Board Game ‘Risk’ As TV Series As Part Of New First-Look Deal With eOne

Beau Willimon, creator of Netflix’s House of Cards, is overseeing a TV remake of classic board game Risk after signing a first-look deal with Hasbro-owned eOne.

Willimon, who also created Hulu space drama The First, will write and oversee the development of a series adaptation of the strategy game, which was created by Albert Lamorisse in 1957 and has gone on to become one of the most popular board games in history.

It comes after Willimon and Jordan Tappis’ production company Westward inked a multi-year deal with The Rookie and Sharp Objects producer eOne.

It is the latest Hasbro property being developed by eOne after it was acquired by the toy giant in 2019 for around $4B. The company is working on TV and film adaptations of Power Rangers with Jonathan Entwistle, while Deadline revealed that The Clarkson Twins, writers on Amazon’s Wheel of Time, are one of a number of writers working on TV adaptations of Dungeons and Dragons. On the film side, eOne is also working on projects on Hasbro’s Monopoly, with Kevin Hart, Action Man, G.I. Joe and Clue.

Risk is game that mixes diplomacy and conflict and conquest with up to six players competing on a board depicting a political map of the world, divided into 42 territories across six continents. They control armies, whose actions are determined by dice roles.

“As we continue to build out eOne’s world-class content slate, we couldn’t think of more perfect partners than Beau and Jordan – whose award-winning storytelling and imagination are among the best in the business,” said Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne. “In Beau, we’ve found an amazing combination of brilliant producer, singular creator, and avid fan of Risk. We can’t wait to work with him and the rest of the Westward team to reimagine that brand and so much more.”

“All of us at Westward are thrilled to join forces with eOne to bring to life some of the most successful IP in the marketplace as well as partner on our extensive slate of scripted television shows. We’re excited to develop Risk as our first project together,” added Willimon and Tappis.