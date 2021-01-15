Bear Grylls Signs Up For Two New Netflix Interactive Specials; ‘Animals On The Loose’ Premieres February 16

Adventurer Bear Grylls has signed up for two new Netflix interactive specials, starting on February 16 with Animals on the Loose: A You Vs. Wild.

The You vs. Wild franchise is an interactive experience with multiple choices, where a user can direct the course of the story. In Animals on the Loose, for example, you must decide whether Grylls climbs a tree or hides under a van to escape a lion.

The Animals on the Loose story follows Grylls as he tracks down the wildlife that has mysteriously escaped from a sanctuary. In a series of three missions, you must help him find a mischievous baboon, track down a hungry lion, and fix the fence before more animals get out. The adventure lasts between 45 and 90 minutes.

The first You Vs. Wild premiered in 2019 and followed the success of Netflix’s pioneering Black Mirror special Bandersnatch.

Check out the trailer for Animals on the Loose below: