BBC Orders Film ‘Daisy Maskell – Insomnia And Me’ About Radio Presenter’s Battle With Sleep Disorder

BBC Three has commissioned sixty-minute documentary Daisy Maskell – Insomnia and Me, we can reveal, in which the UK radio host will explore sleep disorder.

23 year-old Kiss FM host Maskell has lived with insomnia most of her adult life, living on little sleep and frequently being awake until the early hours of the morning.

In the film she will dig into the roots and causes of her own insomnia. She will meet with experts to get to the cause of the disorder and explore how it has impacted her mental health. Maskell will look at treatments and cures and consider why thousands of other young people in the UK suffer from insomnia.

The film is being made by Proper Content and was commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three and Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, History and Religion. Commissioning editor is Carl Callam and executive producer is David Dehaney.

According to research by the NHS, hospital admissions due to sleep disorders have doubled amongst young people over the past seven years, and the recent Covid-19 crisis has exacerbated the issue further still.

Maskell said: “I’m so excited to be making my first documentary with the BBC on a subject that I, like many others, have been affected by: insomnia. This sleep disorder has impacted much of my adult life and so this film will follow my own journey and that of other sufferers, tracing its origins to discover what really goes on while the rest of the world is sleeping.”

Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Daisy to BBC Three for this film which is a really important look at insomnia. We know it is a growing problem amongst our audience and we hope this documentary helps to shed some light on the issue.”

Maskell is represented for management by James Gilmore at W!ZARD Talent.