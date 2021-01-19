BBC Studios Hires Paramount’s Dina Vangelisti As EVP Content Sales

BBC Studios’ Americas unit has hired Paramount Pictures Worldwide executive Dina Vangelisti to the newly created role of EVP Content Sales.

Vangelisti will set up BBC Studios’ sales operations in Los Angeles, moving it from its current location in New York. She will report to Rebecca Glashow, president of Americas at the BBC’s commercial production and distribution arm.

Vangelisti previously led the domestic television division at Paramount Pictures Worldwide. Prior to Paramount, she held senior leadership roles at First Look Studios, ABC/Fox Family Channel and CBC International Sales.

“Leading sales for BBC Studios out of Los Angeles makes perfect sense, and in a sea of content – available anywhere and everywhere – British content and the BBC brand are unlike any other,” she said.