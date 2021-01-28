Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley Pic Rocks To Summer 2022

Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie, currently in production in Australia, is moving from its November 5 date to June 3, 2022.

The movie will explore the life and music of Elvis Presley (portrayed by Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Olivia DeJonge, Gary Clark, Jr., Yola, Shonka Dukureh, Shannon Sanders, Lenesha Randolph, Jordan Holland, Kelvin Harrison Jr. , Alton Mason also star.

Luhrmann directs off a screenplay he co-wrote with Craig Pearce. Luhrmann produces with Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss.

The movie, which was originally set to shoot earlier this year, was delayed due to the Covid outbreak in Australia and Hanks being one of the first big stars to come down with the virus, as Deadline first reported.

Elvis leaves behind Disney/Marvel’s The Eternals and Paramount’s Clifford the Big Red Dog on Nov. 5 and takes over a spot that Warners already had reserved for an untitled movie on June 3, 2022.