‘Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar’ Trailer: Kristen Wiig And Annie Mumolo Vacation In New Comedy

The Bridesmaids duo are back, and they’re going on vacation. Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, who cowrote and costarred in the 2011 hit comedy have reteamed for Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, due on demand next month. Lionsgate released the first full trailer for the upcoming film today. (Watch it above).

The official synopsis: Lifelong friends Barb (Mumolo) and Star (Wiig) embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever.” Expect “romance, friendship and a villain’s evil plot.”

The comedy also stars Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, and Kwame Patterson. Directing is Josh Greenbaum with a script by Mumolo and Wiig.

The project was set up nearly two years ago and had originally eyed a July 2020 release, but the pandemic bumped the release to July 2021. Earlier this month, Lionsgate announced the film will go to premium on demand on Feb. 12.

Producers include Gloria Sanchez Productions, along with Wiig, Mumolo, Jessica Elbaum and Margot Hand.

Check out the trailer above.