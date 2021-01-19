Banff World Media Festival Moves Online Again

The Banff World Media Festival is set to be held virtually again this year. The Canadian event will run June 14-16 via an online platform due to Covid-19, organizers said Tuesday.

It is the second year in a row that the event is being held virtually due to the global pandemic. Last year’s event was due to be held at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Alberta before moving online with panels featuring the likes of the cast and crew of Snowpiercer.

The festival has invested in building a new virtual industry and event hub that will allow participants to meet, screen, pitch and socialize. This will include a new Marketplace Week as well as the Rockie Awards International Program Competition and keynote sessions and industry panels.

“Great content and successful business ventures are fueled by meaningful personal connections. Banff has always been about bringing people together, and this year’s festival will do that on a grand virtual scale,” said Jenn Kuzmyk, Executive Director, Banff World Media Festival. “We believe our industry must recognize and act on its role in the movements for social, political, and environmental progress. This year’s Festival content will continue to drive conversation and action, highlighting the power that the entertainment industry has to change minds, change policy, and create opportunities for those who have historically been underrepresented.”