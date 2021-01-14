Bad Robot Leans Into Animation, Taps John Agbaje For Senior Veep Role

Bad Robot has appointed John Agbaje to the role of Senior Vice President, Animation, where he will work across both the company’s film and television groups on animation projects including the upcoming Oh, The Places You’ll Go! and the short film, The Boy The Mole, The Fox and The Horse. Agbaje joins Bad Robot from FX. He will report to Bad Robot President of Film Hannah Minghella.

“John’s arrival marks an exciting new chapter for Bad Robot. With his taste, passion, and creative vision, we are thrilled to further our animation ambitions and expand the landscape of our storytelling,” said Minghella.

“My career began with Peter Rice and I’m thankful to have had a true role model as an executive, leader, and person during my early days at Fox/Disney,” Agbaje said. “I’ll be forever grateful for the time I spent at FX and the skills I learned from Kate, Gina, John and the brilliant development team. Their evolved perspective on storytelling and always putting the artist first will be a guiding light in my work as a producer. I’ve long admired that Katie, JJ and Brian built Bad Robot as an artist led company with the ability to balance original projects with the most storied IP. Applying the ambition that has expanded Bad Robot into games, music and publishing, to animation is incredibly exciting. At its best, animation is a direct tap into a creator’s imagination. I’m excited to bring my perspective as an artist and an executive to this visionary company as we take the medium of animation to even more diverse and surprising places. I’m thrilled to be working with Hannah, Ben and Rachel on this great initiative.”