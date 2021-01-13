Awesomeness’ Shelley Zimmerman Joins Kerry Ehrin’s Apple-Based Bad Attitude Entertainment As President

Shelley Zimmerman, who just exited Awesomeness after five years, has been named President of Television for Kerry Ehrin’s Bad Attitude Entertainment as part of Ehrin’s overall deal at Apple TV+. She will shepherd development and produce new projects for the company, including those Ehrin will create and write, and those for which she will supervise other writers.

Ehrin, the executive producer/showrunner of Apple TV+’s flagship drama series The Morning Show, is the first writer to be signed into an overall deal by Apple TV+. The deal was extended earlier this year.

“Shelley brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and has great creative instincts, and is the perfect person to partner with as I look to expand my company and identify projects, both to write myself, and as an opportunity to foster other writers’ voices,” Ehrin said.

Zimmerman was most recently EVP, live-action studios for Awesomeness, part of ViacomCBS’ Kids & Family group. There, she produced series, including the Daytime Emmy Award-winning Trinkets for Netflix and Hulu’s Primetime Emmy Award-nominated Pen15.

Prior to Awesomeness, Zimmerman served as SVP of Scripted Programming at Warner Horizon where she oversaw such series as Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars and TNT’s Dallas.

Before that, Zimmerman was a development executive at Tollin/Robbins Prods, rising to President of Television Development. There she developed Smallville, One Tree Hill and What I Like About You.

“As a huge fan of Kerry’s work and creations, I am thrilled to partner with her to create new, exciting stories to join the exceptional content on Apple TV+,” Zimmerman said. “The opportunity to collaborate with someone as wildly talented as Kerry for a platform that is elevating the best in storytelling is truly a dream job.”

Erhin’s executive-produced The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is currently in production on season two. Prior to that, Ehrin served as co-creator, executive producer and showrunner of Bates Motel, starring Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore, which ran on A&E for five seasons. Before that, she was a key writer-producer on Friday Night Lights and Parenthood.

Ehrin is repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and attorney Phil Klein. Zimmerman is represented by attorney Logan Clare at Ziffren Brittenham.