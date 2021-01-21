Ava DuVernay’s Array Sets Multi-Year Partnership With Spotify To Produce Original Audio Programming

Oscar-winning filmmaker and producer Ava DuVernay’s Array is expanding its imprint when it comes to inclusive storytelling. The Selma director and her social impact collective has partnered with Spotify for a multi-year partnership to produce exclusive scripted and unscripted original audio programming.

Under the exclusive partnership, Array will join Spotify and their global reach –- which recently surpassed 144 million Premium subscribers and more than 320 million monthly active users around the world. The collaboration aligns with Array’s mission of narrative change and will amplify a variety of voices and perspectives through podcasting.

“Recognizing the undeniable power of voice and sound, I’m thrilled to extend ARRAY’s storytelling into the realm of podcasts,” said DuVernay. “The opportunity to work with Lydia Polgreen and her passionate team drew us to Spotify as a home for our audio narratives and we couldn’t be more excited to begin this new creative journey.”

“Spotify’s partnership with Array continues our commitment to bringing the world’s most powerful and creative voices into podcasting,” said Spotify Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer, Dawn Ostroff. “We look forward to Spotify listeners hearing from the exceptional creators that ARRAY will be bringing to our global platform.”

ARRAY will partner with Spotify’s Gimlet studio on a number of scripted and unscripted narrative podcasts overseen by Array Filmworks President Sarah Bremner

“Ava DuVernay and her team at ARRAY are at the forefront of telling powerful stories about the most pressing issues of our time,” said Lydia Polgreen, Managing Director of Gimlet. “We’re so excited to bring their passion for lifting up forgotten and neglected voices to life in audio.”

All podcasts on Spotify, including those exclusive titles stemming from this partnership, will be available for free.