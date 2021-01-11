Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Promotes Mercedes Cooper To VP Public Programming, Adds Six To Executive Team

As Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY nears its 10th anniversary, the inclusive company that amplifies underrepresented voices is expanding its executive ranks.

Long-time ARRAY senior executive Mercedes Cooper has been promoted to Vice President of Public Programming. Cooper began her tenure at ARRAY in 2011 as an assistant. She went on to head ARRAY’s marketing efforts as Director of Marketing before transitioning to programming last year with the launch of the collective’s Amanda Cinema. In addition to overseeing a year-round programming slate, Cooper curated the collective’s inaugural six-week program of films and festivities dedicated to Black artists, women filmmakers and people of color entitled ARRAY 360.

In addition, ARRAY has hired Dee Tuck who joins as Chief Technology Officer from GitHub/Microsoft as well as former One Campaign exec Allison Biggs who will join the team as Chief of Staff. Other new roles include former NBCUniversal exec Sharon Liggins joins as Vice President of Publicity and Tammy Garnes as Director of Education and Understanding from the Marietta City Schools. Last and certainly not least, the ARRAY Filmworks team has added Montserrat Gomez who joins the company from Quibi as Director of Current Programming and Janae Desire who joins from CAA as Manager of Development.

“Ava and I are thrilled to welcome these dynamic executives to the ARRAY team as we enter our 10th year of mission-driven, narrative change work,” said Tilane Jones, President of ARRAY. “And it is a true thrill to elevate our long-time colleague Mercedes Cooper whose dedication and vision is unparalleled.”