AT&T Phases Out AT&T TV Now

AT&T as expected is phasing out its AT&T TV Now skinny bundle, announcing Tuesday that the service has merged with AT&T TV as it continues to streamline its video offerings.

The company’s site touted AT&T TV as “the best live and on demand experience” with no annual contract, simple pricing and now hidden fees, reminding users to ask about getting a free year of HBO Max and 2021 NBA league pass premium with select packages.

AT&T TV Now launched in 2016 under DirecTV Now. In 2019, AT&T rebranded DirecTV Now as AT&T TV Now and revamped it. Last spring, it launched AT&T TV along with a set-top box — at which point the writing was on the wall for AT&T TV Now.

“AT&T TV Now has merged with AT&T TV to bring you the best live and on-demand experience,” the company’s website said.

