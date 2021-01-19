‘At Home With Amy Sedaris’ Canceled At TruTV After Three Seasons

Amy Sedaris will not be getting in the kitchen for a fourth season of her variety series At Home With Amy Sedaris.

The series has been canceled after three seasons on WarnerMedia’s TruTV. The news comes as the third season of the show, which ran between May and July 2020, is set to launch on the HBO Max streaming service.

The series, which was co-created by Sedaris and Strangers with Candy’s Paul Dinello, was produced by A24.

Debuting in 2017, each episode touches on a specific theme and features characters, how-to demonstrations and special guests. Topics included preparing for a baby, the do’s and don’ts of travel, how to celebrate Easter, and what to expect on a first date.

It featured Cole Escola as well as recurring guest stars including John Early, David Pasquesi, Matt Malloy, Heather Lawless and Ana Fabrega as well as stars such as Laura Benanti, Arturo Castro, Michael Cera, Ann Dowd, Rachel Dratch, Jane Krakowski, Debi Mazar, Michael McKean, Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis.

Deadline sister site TVLine first reported the news.