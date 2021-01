Casting Society’s Artios Awards Sets TV And Theater Nominations; Netflix, HBO Top List

The Casting Society of America on Friday unveiled nominations for its 36th annual Artios Awards in the categories of television, theater, short film and short-form series. The noms for the casting honors come ahead of a planned virtual winners ceremony April 15.

The CSA opened its feature film submission period Thursday; noms in those categories will be announced in March.

On the TV side, Netflix leads all networks today with 12 nominations, followed by rival HBO with eight and Hulu with four. Among the nominees include Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president David Rubin, who scored mentions for HBO’s Big Little Lies and Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere. Victoria Thomas earned four noms, for Apple’s The Morning Show and HBO’s Insecure, Watchmen and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

In theater, Jim Carnahan, Karyn Casl and Tara Rubin were among the casting director with multiple noms. Rubin, along with Robi Reed, will co-receive the CSA’s Hoyt Bowers Award in April. Also among the honorees this year: the Actors Fund receiving the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

THE GREAT

Rose Wicksteed

MODERN LOVE

Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Jodi Angstreich

NEVER HAVE I EVER

Brett Greenstein, Collin Daniel, Danny Dunitz (Associate)

THE POLITICIAN

Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Alison Goodman (Associate)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Alex Newman, Coreen Mayrs (Location Casting), Heike Brandstatter (Location Casting), Erinn Lally (Location Casting), Annalese Tilling (Location Casting)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

THE BOYS

Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Alex Newman, Jenny Lewis (Location Casting), Sara Kay (Location Casting)

EUPHORIA

Mary Vernieu, Jessica Kelly, Jennifer Venditti, Bret Howe (Associate)

THE MANDALORIAN

Sarah Finn, Jason Stamey (Associate)

THE MORNING SHOW

Victoria Thomas

THE OUTSIDER

Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

BETTER THINGS

Felicia Fasano, Katie Lantz (Associate)

DEAD TO ME

Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Sharon Bialy, Alyssa Morris (Associate)

INSECURE

Victoria Thomas

THE MARVELOUS MRS MAISEL

Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate)

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS

Gayle Keller, Jenny Lewis (Location Casting), Sara Kay (Location Casting)

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BIG LITTLE LIES

David Rubin, Andrea Bunker (Associate)

THE HANDMAID’S TALE

Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

OZARK

Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

POSE

Alexa L. Fogel, Elizabeth Berra (Associate)

SUCCESSION

Avy Kaufman

LIMITED SERIES

LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE

David Rubin

MRS. AMERICA

Carmen Cuba, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Charley Medigovich (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

NORMAL PEOPLE

Louise Kiely

UNBELIEVABLE

Laura Rosenthal, Jodi Angstreich, Kate Caldwell, Melissa Kostenbauder, Kim Guzman (Associate), Anthony Kraus (Associate)

WATCHMEN

Victoria Thomas, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

BAD EDUCATION

Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance

IN THE SHADOW OF THE MOON

Ellen Chenoweth, John Buchan (Location Casting), Jason Knight (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate), Morgyn Johnston (Associate)

PATSY & LORETTA

Susan Edelman, Mark Fincannon (Location Casting)

TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU

Tamara-Lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting)

TROOP ZERO

Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Associate)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH COMEDY

A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW

Victoria Thomas

DRUNK HISTORY

Melissa DeLizia

JOHN MULANEY & THE SACK LUNCH BUNCH

Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini

LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE: ALL IN THE FAMILY AND GOOD TIMES

Marc Hirschfeld, Geralyn Flood

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

ALL THAT

Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood

THE BABYSITTER’S CLUB

Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting)

BUNK’D

Howard Meltzer, Biz Urban (Associate)

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THE MUSICAL

Julie Ashton

YOUNG DYLAN

Kim Coleman

TELEVISION ANIMATION

BIG MOUTH

Julie Ashton

BOB’S BURGERS

Julie Ashton

CENTRAL PARK

Julie Ashton

HARLEY QUINN

Robert McGee, Ruth Lambert

RICK & MORTY

Robert McGee, Ruth Lambert

REALITY SERIES

BORN THIS WAY

Megan Sleeper, Sasha Alpert

NAILED IT!

Samantha Hanks, Shannon McCarty, Heather Allyn

QUEER EYE

Danielle Gervais, Beyhan Oguz, Pamela Vallarelli, Ally Capriotti Grant (Location Casting)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE

Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

TOP CHEF

Samantha Hanks

SHORT FILM

SHIP: A VISUAL POEM

Kate Geller

BEEFCAKES

Nicole Arbusto

CAP

Daniel Cabeza

NETUSER

Stephanie Klapper

NO MORE WINGS

Heather Basten

SHADOWS

Daryl Eisenberg, Ally Beans

SHORT-FORM SERIES

#FREERAYSHAWN

Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Brent Caballero (Location Casting)

DEAD GIRLS DETECTIVE AGENCY

Arlie Day

GIRLS ROOM

Jennifer Presser, Caitlin Well

MOST DANGEROUS GAME

Mary Vernieu, Raylin Sabo, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting)

THE STRANGER

Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Josh Ropiequet (Associate)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – PLAY

GRAND HORIZONS

Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

THE GREAT SOCIETY

Daniel Swee

THE INHERITANCE (PARTS 1 & 2)

Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths, Rebecca Feldman (Associate)

SLAVE PLAY

Taylor WIlliams

THE SOUND INSIDE

Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Stephen Kopel

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Patrick Goodwin, Bernard Telsey

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, PLAY

A SOLDIER’S PLAY

Jim Carnahan

BETRAYAL

Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau

THE ROSE TATTOO

Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner

NEW YORK THEATRE – PLAY

ALL THE NATALIE PORTMANS

Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly

ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE

Karyn Casl

DRACULA

Karyn Casl

MACBETH

Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly

THE YOUNG MAN FROM ATLANTA

David Caparelliotis

NEW YORK THEATRE – MUSICAL

BOB AND CAROL AND TED AND ALICE

Rachel Hoffman

CYRANO

Patrick Goodwin

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Jim Carnahan

THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES

Patrick Goodwin

SING STREET

Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

REGIONAL THEATRE – PLAY

A HUMAN BEING, OF A SORT

Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly

GHOSTS

Karyn Casl

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau

“MASTER HAROLD”…AND THE BOYS

Tara Rubin

REGIONAL THEATRE – MUSICAL

FLY

Patrick Goodwin

GUN & POWDER

Tara Rubin, Kevin Metzger-Thompson (Associate)

IN THE HEIGHTS

Chad Eric Murnane

INTO THE WOODS

Stephanie Klapper

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Stephanie Klapper

SIX

Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

LOS ANGELES THEATRE

A PLAY IS A POEM

Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly (Associate)

GOOD BOYS

Tiffany Little Canfield, Ryan Bernard Tymensky

KEY LARGO

Jeff Greenberg

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Ryan Bernard Tymensky

WITCH

Phyllis Schuringa

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

THE 24 HOUR PLAYS BROADWAY GALA

Stephanie Klapper

INTO THE WOODS

Chad Eric Murnane

KINKY BOOTS

Patrick Goodwin

MACK & MABEL

Mark Brandon

PRIDE PLAYS

James Calleri, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

THEATRE TOURS

THE BAND’S VISIT

Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

FROZEN

Rachel Hoffman, Laura Wade

MEAN GIRLS

Bethany Knox

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Craig Burns

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL

Tara Rubin, Felicia Rudolph