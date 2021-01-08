‘Arrow’ Spinoff ‘Green Arrow and The Canaries’ Not Going Forward At the CW, ‘The 100’ Prequel Still Alive

The CW is officially not moving forward with Green Arrow and the Canaries, its planned spinoff from long-running superhero series Arrow. Green Arrow and The Canaries aired as an episode of Arrow‘s final season in January. The other outstanding CW planted spinoff, The 100 prequel, which aired as part of the survival drama’s final season, remains in contention.

“They are very much in active discussions to see what we can do,” the CW President Mark Pedowitz said in May about the fate of both projects, produced by Warner Bros. TV. “I’ve had many discussions with Warner Bros, we have a strategy involved — hopefully we can pull it off.”

I hear the network and the studio explored the idea of the Green Arrow and the Canaries and The 100 prequel running jointly on the CW and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. (Arrow and The 100 stream on Netflix.) With all of the CW’s newer series, following the end of the output deal with Netflix, available on HBO Max, that was considered a viable possibility. It could still happen for The 100 prequel.

Starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy, Green Arrow and the Canaries was set in 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (McNamara) had everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Cassidy) and Dinah (Harkavy) suddenly showed up in her life again, things took a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended.

Tara Miele directed the episode written by Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz & co-creator/executive producer Marc Guggenheim, executive producer Jill Blankenship and co-executive producer Oscar Balderrama. The project hailed from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television.