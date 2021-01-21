Arnold Schwarzenegger Quips His Way Through Vaccination At Dodger Stadium

The 73-year-old former governor of California and movie star Arnold Schwarzengger borrowed from both worlds today while getting his Covid-19 vaccine at Dodger Stadium.

Schwarzenegger shared video of himself on social media getting the vaccine, and slipped in two quips from his film career while receiving it.

In the clip, Schwarzenegger is sitting in the passenger side of an SUV as a medical technician sticks him with the vaccine needle. He captioned the post: ‘Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!’ The last line, of course, was made famous in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Schwarzenegger also managed a line from his 1996 Christmas family comedy, Jingle All the Way.