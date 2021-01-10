Click to Skip Ad
Arnold Schwarzenegger Blasts President Trump In Video Message

Former California governor and film/TV star Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke out today, posting a video decrying the Capitol building takeover and President Donald Trump.

“My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week’s attack on the Capitol,” was the caption on the seven-and-a-half minute video posted to various social media sites. The video reached back to provide a history lesson about the 1938 Kristallnacht attacks in Austria and ended with Schwarzenegger holding Conan the Barbarian’s sword.

Schwarzenegger drew on his own childhood in post World War II Austria.  “I heard it with my own hears and saw it with my own eyes,” he said.

The former governor, a longtime foe of President Donald Trump (particularly after taking over The Apprentice, the Trump television vehicle), said he will “go down in history as the worst president ever,” and said Trump was trying to create a coup “by misleading people with lies.”

Republican Schwarzenegger also sneered at the “spinelessness in his own party.”

To close, Schwarzenegger the America he loves will come back. He urged his audience to renounce “those who brought us to this unforgivable point” and support Joe Biden, emphasizing his endorsement by holding the Conan sword. He added that swords grow more powerful when tempered.

