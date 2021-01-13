Armie Hammer Exits ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Role Amid Social Media Controversy

BREAKING: In the wake of alleged leaked messages from Armie Hammer about his sex life, the Social Network star is departing the Jennifer Lopez Lionsgate action comedy Shotgun Wedding. The part, we hear, will be recast.

Said a production spokesperson, ” “Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.”

The messages, which according to Page Six, were leaked by anonymous social media account under the name of the House of Effie, were direct messages reportedly from Hammer detailing disturbing sexual fantasies.

Shotgun Wedding follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (who Hammer was set to play), who gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.

Related Story Anna Paquin Set To Star In 'American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story' Opposite Zachary Levi

Hammer’s upcoming feature projects include The Billion Dollar Spy, as well as a planned sequel to the 2017 Oscar winning movie Call Me By Your Name. Hammer received a Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe nomination for that movie.

Pitch Perfect‘s Jason Moore is directing Shotgun Wedding from a screenplay by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether.

Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, who produced Lionsgate’s hit film Wonder, are also producing with Nuyorican Productions’ Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. Alex Young is overseeing the production and executive producing for Mandeville Films, and Courtney Baxter for Nuyorican Productions. Ryan Reynolds is also executive producing along with George Dewey. James Myers and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the production for Lionsgate. At one point in time in 2019, Reynolds was attached to star in Shotgun Wedding.