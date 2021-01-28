Armie Hammer Departs Paramount+ Series About Making Of ‘The Godfather’ Amid Social Media Controversy

Armie Hammer won’t be joining The Offer, the Paramount+ series about the making of the classic 1972 feature The Godfather.

Hammer was to play producer Al Ruddy in the 10-episode series about his experience on the Paramount film. Reportedly the series is now in need of a lead.

The is the third project Hammer has left in the wake of a social media scandal two weeks ago in which salacious messages, allegedly from him, hit the internet. On Jan. 13, Hammer exited the Lionsgate movie Shotgun Wedding. Josh Duhamel is in talks to fill in for him in the Jennifer Lopez movie.

We then heard on the same day that Hammer had quietly left the star-studded cast of Gaslit, the Sam Esmail-produced Watergate series for UCP, which also stars Julia Roberts, Sean Penn and Joel Edgerton. Hammer got attached to Gaslit in February but had a scheduling conflict with The Offer. His role in Gaslit is being recast.

The actor said in a statement following the Shotgun Wedding departure: “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Paramount TV did not respond to multiple inquiries by Deadline about Hammer leaving The Offer.

Variety had the news first today.