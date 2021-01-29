Apple TV+ Orders Limited Series ‘WeCrashed’ Starring Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway

Previously in development at Apple and set to be produced by Apple Studios, “WeCrashed” is created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. Requa and Ficarra will executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak. Eisenberg, Crevello and Natalie Sandy will also serve as executive producers. Emma Ludbrook will executive produce alongside Leto through their Paradox production company.

“WeCrashed” will follow the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.

As part of his overall deal with Apple TV+, Eisenberg will co-write, executive produce and serve as showrunner of the series alongside Crevello. Wondery will also executive produce.

Hathaway was most recently seen in the HBO Max movie Locked Down opposite Chiewtel Eijofor as well as the Warne Bros. pic The Witches. Leto’s The Little Things just bowed in theaters and HBO Max where he stars opposite Denzel Washington and Rami Malek. Hathaway is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern and Leto is repped by WME attorney Carlos Goodman.

The series joins an expanding offering of anticipated Apple Originals that will be developed and produced by Apple Studios, including the recently announced Lessons in Chemistry starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson, and written and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant; Kitbag, the latest film from esteemed director Ridley Scott and starring Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix; Emancipation, from director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Academy Award-nominee Will Smith; the highly sought after film Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.