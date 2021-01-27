Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Pandemic Drove On-Location Filming In Los Angeles To Lowest Levels In 25 Years, FilmLA Says

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Cannes Film Festival Delays 2021 Edition To July
Read the full story

Apple Powers Up In Q4 On Holiday IPhone Sales, Beating Wall Street Forecasts

AP Images

Apple roared past Wall Street estimates for the holiday fourth quarter, riding sales of new iPhones to total revenue of $111.4 billion, up 21% from the same period in 2019.

Earnings per share in the quarter, which ended December 26, came in at $1.68, up 35% from the year-ago frame. International sales accounted for 64% of the total.

Wall Street analysts had expected revenue of $103.3 billion and earnings of $1.41.

Revenue from the core iPhone line, which was refreshed with a new set of devices last fall, totaled $65.6 billion, far better than the $59.8 billion expected by analysts.

Already a trillion-dollar company, Apple has continued its momentum in 2021, with shares rising more than 8% to all-time highs.

The coronavirus pandemic has boosted Apple, as with other tech companies whose wares have become increasingly essential for work, education and other activities happening remotely.

The company’s Services division has been posting gains and meriting more of the focus of management, which has sought to lessen dependence on the costly and logistically complex process of making hardware. Services like iCloud, iTunes, Apple News and Apple TV+ have been bundled recently, with the company rolling out a range of packages under the name Apple One. In the quarter, though, the kinds of potent hardware sales that vaulted the company into a globally dominant position years ago delivered the most meaningful results.

In the earnings release, CEO Tim Cook called the holiday season “historic” and said Apple is committed to exploring “how we can help the communities we’re a part of build back strongly and equitably.” ,

CFO Luca Maestri said the holiday quarter benefited from double-digit growth in each product category and reached an all-time high for its installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO.
He also noted operating cash flow of $38.8 billion, a new record, and said the company remains on track to reach a net cash-neutral position “over time.”

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad