‘Apollo 11’ Team Sets ‘Apollo 11: Quarantine’ Short Film For Imax Bow, Oscar Push – Watch The Trailer

Neon, which distributed 2019’s Todd Douglas Miller-directed Emmy- and Peabody-winning documentary Apollo 11, said Thursday it will release Miller’s new short film Apollo 11: Quarantine in Imax theaters beginning January 29. The distributor said it will mount an Oscar campaign for the short, which will be co-presented by Neon and CNN Films and runs just more than 23 minutes.

Apollo 11: Quarantine will feature never-before-seen 70mm footage sourced from the National Archives and NASA that centers on the three-week medical quarantine the astronauts had to undergo after returning from the moon in the summer of 1969 — a fitting topic these days with the coronavirus pandemic and quarantines being the norm.

Check out the trailer below.

“I am honored to be working again with so many talented filmmakers and the innovative teams at Neon, CNN Films and Imax,” Miller said. “And very excited for audiences to experience a little-known part of history – an enduring message of hope during these unprecedented times.”

Miller produced the short with Laura Kirby-Miller, Thomas Baxley Petersen and Evan Krauss. Executive producers are Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton for CNN Films, Submarine’s Josh Braun and Neon’s Tom Quinn.

The original Apollo 11 documentary was released in spring 2019 and grossed $15.3 million worldwide. It was shortlisted for the Feature Documentary Oscar.

Here’s the trailer for Apollo 11: Quarantine: