Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Beginning’ Director Dea Kulumbegashvili Talks Being Inspired As An Outsider – Contenders International

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Antonio Sabáto Sr. Dies: Actor In ‘Grand Prix’ And ‘Escape From The Bronx’ Was 77

Antonio Sabáto Sr.(right) poses with his namesake son. Pinterest

Antonio Sabáto Sr., who had roles in an electic slate of films over a five-decades acting career, has died from Covid-19 complications at age 77, according to his son and fellow actor Antonio Sabato Jr.

His son said that the elder Sabáto was hospitalized in California on Jan. 4.  “My papa/dad is in intensive care with covid in California,” he wrote. “Lord keep him surrounded by angels and pure God’s love and strength within.”

The elder Sabáto started his acting career in 1966 in the Italian film Lo scandalo. Later that year, he starred in Grand Prix, an American film with an international cast of actors. The film won win three Academy awards.

Sabáto starred in everything from the spaghetti western One Dollar Too Many to science fiction projects like War of the Robots. When he finally move to the US in the 1980s, his films included 1997’s High Voltage. His final credit came in a seven-episode stretch of the television series The Bold and the Beautiful in 2006.

In addition to his son, Sabáto is survived by a daughter, Simonne.

 

 

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad