Anthony Rhulen Dies: FilmEngine Entertainment Founder/CEO, ‘The Butterfly Effect’ Producer Was 51

Anthony Rhulen, the founder and CEO of FilmEngine Entertainment, died January 15 at age 51.

He died in Pasadena after losing a battle with addiction, according to the Times Herald-Record, the newspaper in upstate New York where Rhulen grew up in Monticello, NY, and where his family still resides.

Rhulen launched FilmEngine, an indie financing/producing company, which made 13 films that included the big genre hit The Butterfly Effect and its sequel, Lucky Number Slevin, Rum Diary, O, The Cleaner, Sleepwalking, Evidence, Killing Season and Hunter’s Prayer.

Rhulen is survived by his mother, Judy Rhulen; siblings, Erik Rhulen, Harry Rhulen and his wife, Jennifer, and Suzy Loughlin and her husband, Joseph; as well as nieces and nephew, Juliette Loughlin, and her husband, Rob Crawford, Zoe Rhulen and Max Rhulen.

After graduating from Syracuse University, Rhulen came to Hollywood by way of the insurance agency Film Bond Inc., and soon he acquired and produced the 2000 film O.

Deadline is waiting for more information from his family, but a memorial service is planned.