‘Animal Kingdom’ Renewed For Sixth & Final Season By TNT

TNT’s popular crime drama Animal Kingdom has set an end date. Ahead of the Season 5 premiere, the network has renewed the series for a sixth and final season.

TNT

I hear the cast and crew were notified in November about the pending pickup of Season 6, which is eying a February production start. Season five of the show, which stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Leila George, Rigo Sanchez and Jon Beavers, will premiere this summer on TNT. (see key art on left)

With Animal Kingdom and Claws both heading toward the end of their runs, Snowpiercer remains the only ongoing scripted series on TNT, which has been shifting its programming focus to unscripted fare to compliment the WarnerMedia network’s sports slate.

A consistent ratings performer and strong younger viewers draw, Animal Kingdom reached 27 million viewers in Season 4 across all platforms, with the premiere retaining its audience from the previous season’s average. The series also ranked among 2019’s top 10 cable dramas (P18-49, L+7, ad-supported cable).

In Animal Kingdom season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary) and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

The drama, which was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco based on David Michod’s 2010 Australian feature film, is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Wells serves as executive producer on the series with Daniele Nathanson and Erin Jontow. Michod and Liz Watts, who produced the feature, also serve as exec producers.