Angie Jakusz Dies: Popular And Unconventional ‘Survivor: Palau’ Contestant Was 40

Angie Jakusz, a contestant on the CBS show Survivor: Palau, died January 8 in New Orleans from cancer at age 40, according to news reports.
Born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Jakusz lived in San Francisco and New York before moving to New Orleans.
Jakusz was cast on the show in 2005 while working as a bartender. She immediately attracted attention on the show because of her colorful tattoos. However, she confounded low expectations and became a popular contestant with viewers. She survived several tribal councils before being voted off.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.