Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Shameless’: Sam Morgan Joins Season 11 Of Showtime Series As Recurring

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Donald Trump Becomes First President To Be Impeached Twice, Releases Video Condemning Violence
Read the full story

Angie Jakusz Dies: Popular And Unconventional ‘Survivor: Palau’ Contestant Was 40

Angie Jakusz, a contestant on the CBS show Survivor: Palau, died January 8 in New Orleans from cancer at age 40, according to news reports.

Born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Jakusz lived in San Francisco and New York before moving to New Orleans.

Jakusz was cast on the show in 2005 while working as a bartender. She immediately attracted attention on the show because of her colorful tattoos. However, she confounded low expectations and became a popular contestant with viewers. She survived several tribal councils before being voted off.

She was last seen by fans at the ‘Survivor’ 10-year anniversary party in 2010.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Calandra, her parents, a brother, niece and nephew.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad