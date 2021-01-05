‘Anatomy Of A Scandal’: Ben Radcliffe Joins David E. Kelley’s Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Radcliffe (Pandora) is set for a recurring role opposite Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery in Anatomy of a Scandal, Netflix’s six-part anthology series based on Sarah Vaughan’s bestselling novel, from Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley, former House of Cards showrunner Melissa James Gibson, Liza Chasin’s 3dot Productions and Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories.

Anatomy of a Scandal tells the story of a scandal among the British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake.

Radcliffe will play Young James (Older James is played by Rupert Friend).

Kelley and Gibson will write, showrun and executive produce with S.J. Clarkson, who also directs, along with Chasin for 3dot and Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss for Made Up Stories. Vaughan and Margaret Chernin are co-executive producers.

Radcliffe just wrapped a leading regular role on the CW’s Pandora. He recently filmed Nightflyers, the new George R.R. Martin series for Syfy, and appeared as a guest lead in Ransom for CBS. Prior to that he was a series regular in Disney series Evermoor and The Lodge. He also played Young Bruce in feature film Cuban Fury alongside Nick Frost and Chris O’Dowd. Radcliffe is repped by Seven Summits Pictures and Waring McKenna.