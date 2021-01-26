Amy Adams’ Bond Group & A24 Developing Anna North’s ‘Outlawed’ For Television

Amy Adams’ Bond Group Entertainment and A24 have teamed to develop Anna North’s hot new feminist Western novel Outlawed for television.

The book, published January 5, 2021 by Bloomsbury, became an instant New York Times bestseller, debuting at No. 6 on the NYT bestseller list.

A24

Outlawed follows a young midwife through her initiation into the notorious Hole in the Wall gang and their dangerous mission to transform the Wild West.

Adams and Stacy O’Neil will executive produce for Bond Group Entertainment and the company’s Kate Clifford will co-produce.

Bloomsbury

Outlawed has been met by effusive praise since its debut, landing on multiple most anticipated of 2021 lists. It has been named an Amazon Best of the Month, a Library Reads selection, an Indie Next pick, and is the January selection for both the Belletrist and Reese Witherspoon Book Clubs.

North is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and the author of two previous acclaimed novels, America Pacifica and The Life and Death of Sophie Stark, which received a Lambda Literary Award in 2016. She has also been a writer and editor at Jezebel, Buzzfeed, Salon, and The New York Times. She is currently a senior reporter at Vox.

Outlawed is the latest project for Bond Group Entertainment, a production company founded by Amy Adams and her manager, Stacy O’Neil. Adams executive produced HBO’s high-profile miniseries Sharp Objects. Bond Group is currently in pre-production on Kings of America for Netflix and in development on Willa of the Wood with Entertainment One. Bond Group Entertainment is repped by Linden Entertainment, WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern.

A24 TV productions include the Emmy-winning series Euphoria for HBO starring Zendaya, Golden Globe-winning Hulu series Ramy from Ramy Youssef, Showtime comedy series Moonbase 8 starring Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly, and the forthcoming Joseph Gordon-Levitt Apple series Mr. Corman.

Outlawed is repped by Julie Barer at The Book Group and Brooke Ehrlich at Anonymous Content