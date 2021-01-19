‘American Gigolo’: Lizzie Brocheré & Gabriel LaBelle Join Showtime Pilot Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Lizzie Brocheré (Falling Water) and Gabriel LaBelle (Dead Shack) are set as series regulars in Showtime’s pilot American Gigolo, starring Jon Bernthal, Gretchen Mol and Rosie O’Donnell, an update of the 1980 film noir classic that starred Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton. The project hails from David Hollander, Paramount TV Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written and directed by Hollander, American Gigolo the series is a present-day reimagining of the iconic film. Bernthal will play Julian Kaye, who is introduced 18 years after he’s been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the Los Angeles sex industry, while seeking the truth about the setup that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle (Mol), his one true love.

In the movie, the roles of Julian and Michelle were played by Gere and Hutton, respectively.

Brocheré will play Isabelle, the heiress to a large, profitable sex work ring who is more than Julian bargained for. LaBelle will portray Johnny, a younger version of Bernthal’s character Julian.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, executive produces along with Hollander, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. Bernthal also serves as a producer. The project is a production of Paramount Television Studios.

Brocheré’s breakout roles came in the films One to Another and American Translation. She was awarded Best Actress at the Saint Jean de Luz Film Festival in 2008 for her performance in The Wedding Song, and she most recently starred as the lead in the television series Falling Water and the 2019 film La Belle Epoque. Brocheré is repped by ICM Partners, Mosaic, Van Gelder Grant and Rosalie Cimino at Ubba in France.

LaBelle’s film and television credits include Motive, Max 2, iZombie and The Predator. His leading role in Dead Shack earned him a nomination for the UBCP/ACTRA Emerging Performer award. He will next be seen in the Netflix series Brand New Cherry Flavor. He is repped by Canopy Media Partners and Play Management.