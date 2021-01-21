AMC Acquires Jared Harris & Cush Jumbo British Drama Series ‘The Beast Must Die’

The Beast Must Die, the British drama series starring Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo, is headed to the U.S.

The series, which was originally commissioned by UK streamer BritBox, has been picked up by AMC Networks and will air on the cable company’s flagship channel as well as its AMC+ service later this year.

The drama, which is produced by New Regency Television International and Ridley Scott’s Scott Free, wrapped filming in the UK in November after conducting 5,000 Covid tests on its 190-strong cast and crew and 700 extras during a 61-day shoot.

The six-part revenge thriller is based on the novel by Nicholas Blake, the pen name of Poet Laureate Cecil Day-Lewis, and written by Gaby Chiappe.

It stars Chernobyl star Harris and The Good Fight’s Jumbo as well as Billy Howle (​The Serpent), Nathaniel Parker ​(The Inspector Lynley Mysteries) and Geraldine James (Downton Abbey).

The Beast Must Die tells the story of a grieving mother who infiltrates the life of the man she believes killed her son.

Directed by Dome Karukoski (​Tolkien​), it is produced by produced by Sarada McDermott (​Bridgerton​) with exec producers Ed Rubin and Emma Broughton for New Regency, Marina Brackenbury and David W. Zucker for Scott Free, Nathaniel Parker and Chiappe. Endeavor Content brokered the deal on behalf of New Regency and Scott Free.

“This series will be something special for AMC and our AMC+ subscribers. It continues a legacy of very successful relationships with the brilliant Jared Harris and our friends at Scott Free, and forges new producing partnerships with BritBox and New Regency Television,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks. “The Beast Must Die honors the novel upon which it is based with a fantastic piece of television that cuts to the heart of grief, hate, revenge and allows us to ask questions about our own humanity in a remarkably engaging and suspenseful way.”

“We are beyond thrilled that The Beast Must Die is going to be shown on AMC, and couldn’t ask for a better television home in the U.S. that stands for bold, quality drama. We hope audiences will be drawn into this emotional thriller and can’t wait for it to go out into the world,” added Ed Rubin, Head of New Regency Television International.