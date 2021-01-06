AMC Ent. Raised $200M In Dec. Out Of $750M Needed To Survive Covid; “We’re Not There Yet” – CEO Adam Aron

Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Entertainment, said the nation’s largest cinema chain had raised $204 million in two weeks in December out of at least $750 million it needs to get to the other side of a global pandemic that has crippled moviegoing.

It was the latest capital raise after previous rounds of AMC stock and bonds sales in April, June and October as Covid-19 dragged on, Aron noted Tuesday in an interview with CNBC.

“We’re not there yet… We are off to a very god start. But we will need to raise more capital to make it to the other side,” he said.

Asked about potential “strategic partnerships” if the funds don’t materialize, Aron said, “That’s not in the cards. At least for now. I mean, you never say never to anything.”

He also said he’s not expecting any help from Covid-19 relief funds in the latest aid package coming from Washington, D.C.

“Our Congress has certainly done no favors for AMC Entertainment … I think there’s a bias in Washington towards helping small business and assuming that big business will rely on self-help.”

That what AMC has been doing, he said, “since theaters closed and our revenue went to zero overnight.”

AMC, the biggest global chain, was also one of the most indebted as the coronavirus hit, leaving in a dicey situation. Its stock has plunged since March, closing down 1.5%Tuesday at $1.98. A group of bondholders have been nudging it to file for Chapter 11 and restructure, which it ultimately may have to do. But Aron is clearly really hoping to avoid that.

AMC is majority owned by Wanda Group of China, which would see its holdings wiped out in a bankruptcy along with other shareholders.