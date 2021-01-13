‘The Lord Of The Rings’: Amazon Studios’ Prequel Series To Feature Familiar Villain

Amazon Studios’ has got its eye set on bringing back a major villain for its upcoming The Lord of the Rings series.

The streamer teased the new prequel series and the comeback of one of the book and movie franchise’s major villains in a description for the new show, which will be directed by J.A. Bayona and star Will Poulter, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry and more. The details of the new series, first reported by TheOneRing.net, teases “the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen.”

Read the series description below:

“Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Set in Middle-earth, the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring and see characters discover the wonders of the Second Age. Though not named in the description, Sauron came to power during the aforementioned fantastical period. Sauron’s first appearance in the movie franchise was in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

The LOTR series, which is filming its first season and already has been renewed for Season 2, is led by J.D, Payne and Patrick McKay; joined by filmmaker J.A. Bayona, who is directing the first two episodes and serving as executive producer, alongside his creative partner Belén Atienza. Lindsey Weber, Bruce Richmond, Callum Greene, Gennifer Hutchison, Jason Cahill, Justin Doble and Sharon Tal Yguado also executive produce.