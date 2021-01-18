Amazon Adapts Son Heung-Min Series For UK; Sky Signs Movie Deal With Studiocanal; UK’s Indielab Accelerator Opens — Global Briefs

Amazon Adapts Son Heung-Min Series For UK

Amazon has partnered with Zig Zag Productions to adapt a South Korean documentary on Tottenham Hotspur soccer hero Son Heung-Min. Sonsational premieres today on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and is reversioned from an original series produced by CJENM for broadcast on Korea’s tvN. The 90-minute documentary focuses on Son’s life in 2019 and includes contributions from the likes of Thierry Henry and Mauricio Pochettino. Zig Zag CEO Danny Fenton, a lifelong Tottenham fan, said: “The film features some of greatest talent in the world from South Korea, both on screen and off and we are excited to be able to showcase this talent to a UK audience on Amazon Prime Video.”

Sky Signs Movie Deal With Studiocanal

Comcast’s European pay-TV broadcaster Sky has inked a deal with Studiocanal for hundreds of hours of movies, including upcoming releases such as Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy’s The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and Supernova, JoJo Moyes adaptation The Last Letter From Your Lover. They will play on Sky once their theatrical window expires. Library titles in the deal include Paddington and its sequel, Legend, The Imitation Game, and The Hurt Locker.

UK’s Indielab Accelerator Open For Applications

Indielab Accelerator, a UK scheme that helps 15 small and medium-sized production companies hone their business vision and seek out growth opportunities, is open for applications. Backed by the BBC and Channel 4, the scheme includes masterclasses and mentoring, with Wayne Garvie, president of international production at Sony Pictures Television, providing a keynote. Last year’s mentors included Left Bank Pictures founder Andy Harries and Killing Eve producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Interested producers can apply here.