Amanda Gorman To Honor Pandemic Heroes With Super Bowl Pre-Game Original Poem

Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who became an instant sensation with her recitation of “The Hill We Climb” at the Biden-Harris inauguration, will reach another mega-audience next month when she reads a new poem during the Super Bowl pre-game show. Her new work will honor heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic.

NFL officials announced today that Gorman will deliver her new poem in-stadium, airing nationally on CBS, prior to kick-off of Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa.

Gorman’s poem will specifically honor three Americans, chosen by the NFL, for their contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic: teacher Trimaine Davis, nurse Suzie Dorner and Marine Corps veteran James Martin. The three honorees will attend the game as honorary captains of the coin toss.

“We are honored to recognize these three individuals who represent the best in all of us,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way.”

In announcing the three honorees, the NFL noted Davis’ efforts to “bridge the digital divide” by securing hotspots, laptops and tablets for his students, and hosted tech workshops for families needing instructions. Dorner, who lost two grandparents to the coronavirus, was selected for her work as Covid ICU Nurse Manager at Tampa General Hospital; and Martin, of Pittsburgh, will be honored for his work with veterans, their families and his voluntary efforts to livestream every home game of the Aliquippa High School football team.