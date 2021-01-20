Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Meghan Markle Wants Ruling On Her Lawsuit Against British Tabloid Before Case Goes To Trial

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Makes First Public Appearance Since October

Jack Ma
Global Times

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has made his first public appearance since October after questions swirled about his whereabouts.

According to Chinese state media, the tech billionaire appeared via video link at the Jack Ma Rural Teachers Award ceremony on Wednesday, meeting with teachers from across the Middle Kingdom.

Questions about his whereabouts sprung from his no-show as a judge on his own entrepreneurial talent TV series, Africa’s Business Heroes, in November, just weeks after he was quoted in a press release as saying that he was looking forward to meeting the candidates.

His disappearance was linked to a frank speech he made last October at the Bund Summit in Shanghai, in which he was critical of regulators for stifling innovation and said Middle Kingdom banks have a “pawnshop mentality.” His address reportedly upset Chinese officials.

Global Times carried this video of Ma’s public appearance:

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad