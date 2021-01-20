Click to Skip Ad
Alex Trebek’s Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Week Delivers Big Ratings; Farewell Episode Draws 14 Million Viewers

Alex Trebek
Alex Trebek Jeopardy! screenshot

Jeopardy! was the No.1 syndicated program for the week of Jan. 4, which featured the final episodes of host Alex Trebek filmed shortly before his death.

The game show had its most-watched week of the season to date with 11.1 million total viewers (Live+same day) and a 6.6 household rating, surging +29% from the previous week. It was the program’s most watched and highest rated week since the week of April 27, 2020.

Trebek’s last telecast on Friday, Jan. 8, averaged 14.0 million total viewers and a 8.1 HH rating, the show’s largest audience and highest HH rating since June 3, 2019, the final episode of the James Holzhauer’s remarkable streak.

Stacked against any broadcast programming that week, including primetime, Jeopardy! took four of the Top 5 slots in total viewers, with the Friday (14.0 million), Monday (12.0 million), Tuesday (11.6 million) and Thursday (11.3 million) telecasts only trailing football-boosted 60 Minutes (14.6 million).

Wednesday’s Jeopardy! telecast (6.6 million) was No.7. Its ratings were impacted by the coverage of the Capitol attack, with the game show only airing in 75% of the country that day.

Jeopardy’s strong final week with Trebek as host buoyed its companion show in most large markets, Wheel of Fortune, which hit a new season high 6.0 HH rating, up 18% from the week before.

