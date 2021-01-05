Alex Trebek Calls For Kindness Amid Covid-19 Pandemic During First Of Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Episodes

Jeopardy! kicked off the final week of episodes hosted by Alex Trebek on Monday night. In the first episode of the week, the late and beloved trivia game host shared a message of kindness and empathy.

“This is the season of giving. I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones, but today I’d like you to go one step further,” Trebek said in the episode, which aired nearly a month after his death. “I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your hearts to those who are still suffering because of Covid-19 – people who are suffering through no fault of their own.”

The post-humous message, though recorded in late October, comes as the United States continues to experience dark periods in the coronavirus pandemic. To date Johns Hopkins has reported upwards 20 million Covid-19 cases and over 350,000 deaths related to the infectious disease.

In an earlier message Trebek also asked his audience members to look on the positive side of things, requesting they reflect on “the blessings that you enjoy in your lives.” Before his death in November, Trebek also consistently updated his fans on his battle against stage 4 pancreatic cancer, sharing messages of positivity and hope via the game show’s official social media pages.

He concluded Monday night’s introduction encouraging viewers to do their part in making the world a better, nicer place.

“We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society. If we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re going to get there,” he said.

Trebek died of stage four pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8, 2020. He was 80. See his hopeful message below.