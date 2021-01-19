Click to Skip Ad
Alec Baldwin Says “Goodbye For Now” To Twitter Following Wife Hilaria’s Heritage Debacle

Alec Baldwin has flown the Twitter coop, announcing on Monday that he will leave the social media platform “for now.”

“Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party,” he Tweeted. “Goodbye for now.”

Baldwin’s departure from Twitter comes weeks after wife Hilaria Baldwin’s came under fire after the internet began questioning the podcaster and author’s Spanish heritage. Old videos surfaced of Hilaria Baldwin seeming to speak with a Spanish accent. She was born in Boston, MA, but spent time in Spain growing up.

In an Instagram post, Hilaria Baldwin addressed those questioning and challenging her identity, explaining that she and her husband “celebrate both cultures in our home” in that they are raising their children to be bilingual.

Amid the controversy the 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live actor defended his wife by posting an Instagram video in which he said “when you love somebody, you wanna defend them” and urged viewers to “consider the source.”

