Alan Cumming Joins Season 2 Of Fox Series ‘Prodigal Son’

EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Michael Sheen and Tom Payne on Fox’s serial-killer thriller drama Prodigal Son.

The series follows Malcolm Bright (Payne), son of “The Surgeon” (Sheen), who as a child was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father. He has not seen his father in 10 years after joining Quantico. Now a profiler, formerly with the FBI, until he was fired, and currently consulting for the New York Police Department, Bright is forced to confront his father after a copycat serial killer uses Whitly’s methods of killing. He finds himself drawn back into constant contact with his father as he must both use Whitly’s insights to help the police solve particularly horrible crimes and battle his own inner demons.

Cumming will appear in two episodes as Simon Hoxley, a supremely confident and cocky Europol agent known as “The MindSleuth” (which also happens to be the title of his autobiography). Considered one of the most celebrated criminal profilers in the world, he travels to New York to solve the murder of Nicholas Endicott… which puts Malcolm Bright (Payne) in his crosshairs.

Multihyphenate Cumming was nominated for multiple Emmys, SAG Awards and Golden Globes for his seven-season run as Eli Gold on The Good Wife. HE most recently starred opposite Rosario Dawson in USA Network’s drama series Briarpatch and he previously starred on the two-season run of CBS’ Instinct. Cumming’s film credits include Emma, Circle of Friends, Golden Eye, X2, the Spy Kids movies and Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut. He and Jennifer Jason Leigh co-wrote, directed produced and starred in 2001’s The Anniversary Party, which played at Cannes.

On the stage, he won the Tony for Leading Actor in a Musical for his role as the Emcee in 1998’s Cabaret. His Broadway credits include Macbeth, The Threepenny Opera and Design For Living. In the UK his credits include Accidental Death of an Anarchist, which won him an Olivier Award in 1991. He recently co-starred opposite Daniel Radcliffe in the Old Vic production of Endgame.

Cumming is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment and UK-based Troika.



Prodigal Son airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.