Aidy Bryant Returns To ‘SNL’ With ‘Blue Georgia’, ‘Supermarket Sweep’ & Capitol Riot Arrests Sketches

Saturday Night Live fans took to Twitter tonight to rejoice over the return of longtime cast member Aidy Bryant. She had been absent from the show since mid-October, filming the third and final season of her Hulu comedy series Shrill.

Bryant was back on SNL for the sketch program’s first 2021 show, hosted by John Krasinski. She starred in three memorable sketches, “Blue Georgia”, “Supermarket Sweep” and “Pandemic Game Night.”

In “Blue Georgia”, Bryant plays a waitress in the Southern state, which was recently flipped from Republican to Democratic both in the Presidential election and the two runoff Senate races. In Blue Georgia, or as someone in the skit put it, “Stacey Abrams country,” things are different. Avocado on gluten-free toast is now Southern food, public restrooms are all-gender, BLM protests are welcome while MAGA supporters from Florida are escorted out of the state. But there is one thing that Georgians cannot change their stance on. (watch above)

In “Supermarket Sweep”, frequent collaborators and fan favorite on-screen partners Bryant and Kate McKinnon play a lesbian couple on an old Supermarket Sweep episode where they are introduced as “friends.” The two proceed to crush the competition and get engaged. (watch below)

In “Pandemic Game Night,” a Covid bubble of three couples staging weekly game night proves not very secure when the members of the group are getting arrested — one by one — for their involvement in the attack on the Capitol. The perpetrators include some familiar from the news coverage faces, including “QAnon Shaman” and the man who carried away Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern. (watch below)

SNL also tackled the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in Weekend Update where it was dissected by Cathy Anne (Cecily Strong). She explained why the rioters are like possums and why white supremacists would thrive in prison. You can also watch it below.





