Agents Simon Faber, Solco Schuit & Tanya Cohen Leave WME, Plot Career Moves

Three WME agents, Simon Faber, Solco Schuit and Tanya Cohen, are leaving the agency.

Motion picture lit agents Schuit and Faber are believed to be partnering together, possibly to produce.

Fellow lit agent Cohen is said to be transitioning to management. There is no likely destination yet, with a number of companies — including Range and Sugar23, where fellow WME agent Meredith Wechter is headed — believed to be in play. Range seems most likely, as she and Rich Cook worked together on a number of clients.

Faber has been at WME (and its predecessor Endeavor) for 14.5 years. Schuit, who also transitioned to WME from Endeavor, was named partner last month.

Cohen, who joined WME in 2015, was named partner last year. Before that, she worked at Verve and Paradigm.

