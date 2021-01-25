‘Expendables’ Outfit Millennium Underway In Bulgaria On Horror-Thriller ‘Abyzou’ With Nick Blood, Emm Wiseman, Allan Corduner & Paul Kaye

EXCLUSIVE: The Expendables outfit Millennium Media is underway at its Bulgarian studio Nu Boyana on horror-thriller Abyzou, which is loosely based on a Jewish folk tale.

Starring will be Nick Blood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Emm Wiseman (Winchester), Allan Corduner (Homeland), Paul Kaye (Game Of Thrones), Daniel Ben Zenou (7 Days In Entebbe) and Jodie Jacobs (The West End’s Rock Of Ages).

Set in a Hasidic community, the pic follows a family struggling with unresolved trauma which finds itself at the mercy of an ancient demon bent on destroying them from the inside.

Directed by Oliver Park (Strange Events), script comes from Hank Hoffman (The Clinic) from a story by Hoffman and Millennium’s Jonathan Yunger.

Jeffrey Greenstein, Les Weldon, Yunger and Yariv Lerner of Millennium and screenwriter Hoffman will produce with Millennium’s Sam Schulte as co-producer. Millennium’s Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson and Tanner Mobley are executive producers.

“We are very excited to start production today at Nu Boyana Studios. Covid numbers in Bulgaria have been going down over the past couple of months which allows us to produce the best film without compromise while still following the strict production protocols which have been put in place,” said Yunger.

He continued: “Abyzou is something that is very near and dear to our hearts. Being able to tell a story rooted in Jewish mysticism all while wrapped in a commercial horror film that will scare audience’s socks off is very exciting to me and we can’t wait to bring it to the world.”

Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria were down to nine yesterday after reaching a high of 221 in November.