AFI Awards’ TV Series Of The Year Include ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Lovecraft Country’, ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘Ted Lasso’

The American Film Institute on Monday unveiled recipients of its annual AFI Awards for TV, its list for shows deemed culturally and artistically representative of 2020’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image. The organization also announced its film awards, and gave an AFI Special Award to the adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Hamilton that premiered in July on Disney+.

Netflix led the way today on the TV side with four titles overall making the list including Bridgerton, the buzzy Shondaland period romance that was just renewed for Season 2, receiving its first awards recognition. It was joined by The Crown, Unorthodox and limited series The Queen’s Gambit.

Winners were spread about among the streamers (Disney+’s Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian, the Jason Sudeikis-starring Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ and Mrs. America on Fx on Hulu) and premium cablers (HBO’s genre-bending Lovecraft Country and Showtime’s Ethan Hawke-starrer The Good Lord Bird). AMC’s Better Call Saul is the lone cable series to make the cut; no broadcast network shows were on this year’s roster (see the full list below).

AFI said winners will be showcased via AFI’s global Movie Club program beginning in February, with new content released daily including special guests from the honored works introducing the titles and conversations with filmmakers and actors.

The AFI Awards winners are usually feted at a gala luncheon that kicks awards season in high gear. This year, however, with the coronavirus halting such gatherings, the tributes will culminate with a virtual benediction February 26 at YouTube.com/AFI and AFI.com. The new AFI Awards Audi Scholarships initiative will provide scholarships totaling $250,000 in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory.

AFI TELEVISION PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR

BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC)

BRIDGERTON (Netflix)

THE CROWN (Netflix)

THE GOOD LORD BIRD (Showtime)

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY (HBO)

THE MANDALORIAN (Disney+)

MRS. AMERICA (FX on Hulu)

THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (Netflix)

TED LASSO (Apple TV+)

UNORTHODOX (Netflix)

AFI SPECIAL AWARD

HAMILTON (Disney+)