A+E Networks Promotes Liz Soriano To SVP, International Programming

Liz Soriano has been upped at A+E Networks.

The Vice President of International Programming has been promoted to SVP, International Programming. She will report to Steve MacDonald, President, Global Licensing & International and will oversee all of the cable group’s global programming services to linear and digital networks around the world.

Soriano recently launched the Lifetime Movie Network channel in Australia and partnered with History U.S. on Hiroshima: 75 Years Later, an international co-production with Hulu Japan.

“Liz is an incredibly accomplished entertainment executive who has demonstrated her acute business and creative acumen to help build A+E Networks into a world-class provider of engaging content, and further grow the company into a top creator of global IP,” said MacDonald. “With Liz’s keen eye on the pulse of our industry and innate ability to design efficient delivery systems that supply our global pipeline, we are excited about the prospect for even greater growth under her continued guidance.”