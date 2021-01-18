‘Adu’ Leads Spain’s Goya Noms; ‘Charlatan’ Among Czech Lion Nominees – Global Awards Briefs

Contenders revealed for Spain’s Goyas

Nominees have been announced for the 35th Goya Awards, Spain’s primary award ceremony. Salvador Calvo’s Netflix drama Adu leads the way with 13 nominations, the movie stars Luis Tosar. Manuel Giménez de Llano’s The Girls and Pablo Agüero’ Akelarre follow with nine nominations apiece, while Icíar Bollaín’s Rosa’s Wedding has eight. The Best European Film category has four contenders: Corpus Christi, The Father, Falling and Roman Polanski’s An Officer And A Spy. The winners will be unveiled at a ceremony in Malaga on March 6, hosted by Antonio Banderas and María Casado. Click here to see the full list of nominations (in Spanish).

Czech Lion nominations

Shadow Country, Havel and Charlatan were the most-nominated film and TV projects for the 28th annual Czech Lion awards voted on by the Czech Film and Television Academy (CFTA). This was the first year the awards were also open to TV shows. Miniseries Actor took advantage by scoring seven nominations. Feature drama Shadow Country by Bohdan Sláma got 15 nominations. Biopic Havel scored 14 nominations as did TV drama Charlatan directed by Agnieszka Holland.The winners will be announced during a live telecast on March the sixth.