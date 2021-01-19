ABC News Sets New D.C. Assignments: Cecilia Vega Named Chief White House Correspondent; Jon Karl To Launch ABC News Live Show

ABC News has unveiled a series of new assignments in Washington, with Cecilia Vega promoted to chief White House correspondent and Jonathan Karl launching an interview show for ABC News Live.

All of the networks have been reshuffling beats with the change in administrations.

Other changes announced Tuesday: Mary Bruce will become senior White House correspondent; Rachel Scott moves to Capitol Hill to be congressional correspondent, and MaryAlice Parks will take on a new role as weekend White House correspondent. Karen Travers will continue in her role at the White House, reporting daily for ABC News Radio and ABC NewsOne.

Karl has been chief White House correspondent and has also had the title of chief Washington correspondent since 2017. Karl and Martha Raddatz each have the title of This Week co-anchor, and fill in the weeks that George Stephanopoulos is off. Karl will launch and interview show for the streaming service ABC News Live this spring, and he’s working on a sequel to his book, Front Row at the Trump Show.

In a memo to staff, ABC News president James Goldston wrote, “It is a brilliant and path-breaking team, supported by our unmatched bureau in Washington. While the past few weeks have been extremely difficult, the heroic and tireless work by our DC team across our platforms has been nothing short of remarkable. As we look ahead to another consequential year, we’re counting on their experience, talents and dogged pursuit of answers to help our audience understand what’s happening in the world during this tumultuous and uncertain time.”