ABC Moves ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ & NBC Shifts ‘Chicago’ Shows Due To Capitol Chaos & Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers Go Live – Update

UPDATE 3, 5:53PM PT… CBS is swapping out repeats of Seal Team and S.W.A.T on the east coast for live news coverage helmed by Norah O’Donnell and the CBS News team reporting from DC. On the west coast, it will air repeats of MacGyver and Magnum PI.

UPDATE 2, 5:15PM PT… Late Night with Seth Meyers will join The Late Show by going live. The NBC show will air live from 12:37am with Nicolle Wallace and Killer Mike set as guests.

UPDATE, 4:56PM PT… NBC is joining ABC in replacing its primetime schedule with news coverage. It will air live news between 8pm and 11pm ET, replacing new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. For PT and MT timezones, it will air Chicago repeats.

ORIGINAL POST, 4:30PM PT… Today’s chaos in the Capitol is having an impact on network primetime schedules.

ABC is moving three episodes of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire out of the schedule to make room for a three-hour special ABC News report.

The Disney-owned network was set to air three celebrity editions of the classic gameshow, featuring the likes of Amanda Peet, Zachary Quinto, Karamo Brown and Ray Romano, but this has now been replaced by news coverage headlined by Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos World News Tonight Anchor and Managing Editor David Muir.

The news special will air between 8pm-11pm ET. For PT and MT zones, Shark Tank repeats will air from 8pm – 11pm, while in LA, KABC will air Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune between 8pm and 9pm.

The network has been providing wall-to-wall coverage of today’s events, which saw a mob break into the Capitol and disrupt the congressional joint session certifying the Electoral College votes since after 2pm ET.

Elsewhere, Fox is sticking with regularly scheduled programming this evening, on the east coast, at least. Fox is airing the second episode of The Masked Dancer and the premiere of Name That Tune, while CBS aired repeats of Young Sheldon and The Neighborhood before moving repeats of Seal Team and S.W.A.T. for live news coverage.

CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is going live this evening to cover today’s events. Original guests were set to be Samantha Bee and Normal People’s Paul Mescal. Late Night with Seth Meyers is also live, while The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show with James Corden are all currently sticking with episodes recorded earlier today.