ABC Sets Krista Vernoff Thursday As ‘Rebel’ Joins Night & ‘AMLT’ Moves; ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return Delayed

ABC has firmed up its midseason lineup, slotting premiere dates for new series Rebel, Home Economics and Pooch Perfect and setting new March return dates for its Thursday dramas.

Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and A Million Little Things, which originally were scheduled to come back from winter hiatus on March 4, will now be back March 11. The additional week is being provided as extra cushion amid unpredictable production interruptions and delays during the pandemic.

New drama Rebel, starring Katey Sagal and created by Krista Vernoff inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, will join ABC’s Thursday lineup starting April 8. It will replace 10 PM anchor A Million Little Things, which will return to its former Wednesday 10 PM time slot, succeeding For Life after its 10-episode Season 2 concludes.

With Shondaland’s Station 19 at 8 PM and Grey’s Anatomy at 9 PM as well as Rebel at 10 PM, ABC will have an entire night from the same executive producer/showrunner, Vernoff, who runs all three series.

Home Economic ABC

Starring Topher Grace, new comedy series Home Economics will join ABC’s Wednesday night comedy block, premiering April 7. It will succeed veteran American Housewife, which has a 12-episode Season 5 season order.

On the unscripted side, new eight-episode dog grooming competition Pooch Perfect, hosted by Rebel Wilson, will take over the Tuesday 8 PM hour, currently home of To Tell the Truth, on March 30.

ABC Is coming off a strong fall when it ranked as the most watched entertainment network for the first time In 20 years.

Here are the newly announced ABC midseason premiere dates followed by descriptions of the network’s new shows:

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Station 19” (new return date)

9:00-10:01 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (new return date)

10:01-11:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things” (new return date)

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Pooch Perfect” (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Home Economics” (series premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things” (new day)

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Rebel” (series premiere)

POOCH PERFECT

Hosted by award-winning actress Rebel Wilson, “Pooch Perfect” is a dog grooming competition series. The eight-episode series will showcase 10 of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of paw-some themed challenges.

Each week on “Pooch Perfect,” teams will compete in the Immunity Puppertunity challenge, where one team will earn immunity from elimination. Then, in the Ultimutt Challenge showdown, the remaining teams will face off in an epic grooming transformation, which they will show off on the illustrious dogwalk. The trio of all-star celebrity judges – Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky and Dr. Callie Harris – will be tasked with voting on the incredible creations and ultimately force one team back to the doghouse every week. It all leads up to the season finale where the top three teams compete for a giant cash prize and the coveted “Pooch Perfect” first place trophy.

“Pooch Perfect” is produced by Beyond Media Rights Limited. Elan Gale, Sonya Wilkes and Rebel Wilson serve as executive producers. Nicole Anthony, Mike Rosen, Carley Simpson and Matthew Silverberg serve as co-executive producers. ABC’s “Pooch Perfect” is based off of the Australian format.

HOME ECONOMICS

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, “Home Economics” takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.

“Home Economics” was created by writers Michael Colton & John Aboud. They serve as executive producers alongside Topher Grace and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company, whose Jason Wang will co-executive produce. The series is produced by Lionsgate and ABC Signature. ABC Signature, alongside 20th Television, is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Follow “Home Economics” (#HomeEconomics) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

REBEL

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

The series stars Katey Sagal as Annie “Rebel” Bello, John Corbett as Grady Bello, James Lesure as Benji, Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy, Tamala Jones as Lana, Ariela Barer as Ziggie, Kevin Zegers as Nate, Sam Palladio as Luke and Andy Garcia as Cruz.

“Rebel” is executive produced by Krista Vernoff and Alexandre Schmitt of Trip the Light, Erin Brockovich, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Andrew Stearn, Marc Webb and Adam Arkin. The series is produced by ABC Signature in association with Sony Pictures Television. ABC Signature, alongside 20th Television, is a part of Disney Television Studios.